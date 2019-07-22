Ethan Ampadu delighted over RB Leipzig loan move

Ghanaian defender Ethan Ampadu has expressed his delight about his move to German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Ampadu joined the Red and Whites on a season-long loan from English Premier League side Chelsea.

The teenager says the move is perfect step for him to continue his development.

"I am very happy to be at RB Leipzig and start the season with the team," said Ampadu. "I want to get to know the team as quickly as possible and integrate myself.

"I've been following and seeing how fantastic young players have developed here over the last few years and what potential there is in this club.

"So, it's the perfect step for me."

It also means that he will garner Champions League experience, with RBL having finished third in the Bundesliga last season.

Ampadu, who has eight senior international caps, underwent a medical in Germany on Friday having been omitted from the Chelsea tour of Japan.

Leipzig's sporting director Markus Krösche said: “We are very pleased to have won Ethan Ampadu for a one-year loan. He has only 18 years of international experience and can play both in the defense and in the defensive midfield.

“Despite many English offers, Ethan has decided to join us, and we now have another top talent in our ranks that is versatile enough to give our squad even more variation.”