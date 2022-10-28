Europa Conference League: Forward Francis Kyeremeh off the bench to provide assist in Zalgiris dramatic comeback

Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh came off the bench to provide an assist for FK Zalgiris in their dramatic comeback against FC Basel in the Europa Conference League.

The 25-year-old set up the second goal for the Lithuanian champions as they came from two goals down to earn a point from the game on Thursday night.

The Swiss giants were off the mark as early as the first minute when French teenager Andy Diouf put them ahead at the St. Jakob-Park.

Basel increased their lead in the 17th minute through Swiss forward Andi Zeqiri.

England-born Nigerian forward Mattias Oyewusi pulled one back for Zalgiris three minutes before the break following a goalkeeper's mistake.

Kyeremeh was introduced in the game as a substitute at the start of the second half when he replaced Marko Milickovic.

The Ghanaian sent a sweet pass to Oyewusi who unleashed a shot straight into the bottom left corner to complete the comeback for Zalgiris in the 62nd minute.

Zalgiris remain bottom of the Group H standings despite picking a vital point at Basel.

Former Black Stars defender Kassim Nuhu Adams enjoyed the full throttle of the match featuring for Basel.