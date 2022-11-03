Europa Conference League: Forward Francis Kyeremeh on target in Zalgiris home defeat to Slovan Bratislava

Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh scored for FK Zalgiris in the UEFA Europa Conference League when they lost to Slovan Bratislava on Thursday.

Kyeremeh got the consolation goal for his side when they succumbed to the Slovakian side at with a 2-1 loss in their last group game.

Serbian forward Aleksandar Cavric scored the opening goal of the encounter as early as the 15th minute to put Slovan ahead.

Cavric scored again to double the advantage for Slovan in the 23rd minute after he was set up by Georgia midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze.

Kyeremeh scored to reduce the deficit two minutes into the second half with a shot from the edge of the box after he assisted by Renan Oliviera.

The Lithuanian champions bow out of the competition after bottom of Group H behind Solvan, FC Basel and Pyunik Yerevan.

Kyeremeh has been in decent form for Zalgiris this season having scored 8 goals and provided 8 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.