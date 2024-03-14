Europa League: Ghana star Mohammed Kudus scores brace in West Ham's big win over Freiburg

Mohammed Kudus stole the show as West Ham United secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Freiburg in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16.

Lucas Paqueta got West Ham off to a flying start, breaking the deadlock in the ninth minute by converting Tomas Soucek's flick from a corner kick.

Jarrod Bowen doubled West Ham's lead in the 32nd minute with a precise strike from outside the box, finding the bottom corner with precision.

However, it was Kudus who stole the spotlight with his exceptional performance. He dashed Freiburg's hopes of a comeback with a sensational solo goal, starting from his own half, evading two defenders, and calmly slotting the ball past Lukas Kubler with his right foot.

Kudus wasn't done yet, as he grabbed his second of the match shortly thereafter, sealing the emphatic victory and securing West Ham's spot in the quarterfinals.

With the win over Freiburg, West Ham eagerly awaits Friday's draw as they continue their journey in the Europa League.