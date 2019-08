Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations star Samuel Owusu could not inspire Čukarički to progress in the Europa League qualifiers after a 3-1 home defeat at home ended their campaign.

Owusu played the entire duration as the Serbian side suffered a heavy defeat to Norwegian side Molde.

After playing a 0-0 draw away in the first leg, Čukarički were hopeful upending their opponents in Serbia but that was not to be.