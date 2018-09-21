Europa League: Joe Aidoo and Joseph Paintsil feature in Genk home win over Malmo

Ghanaian duo Joseph Aidoo and Joseph Paintsil were in action for Belgian side Genk in their 2-0 win over Malmo FF in the Europa League on Thursday.

Aidoo, a centre back, lasted the entire duration at the Luminus Arena.

Winger Painstil was introduced in the 72nd minute to replace Dieumerci Ndongala just after Genk had scored the second goal.

Leandro Trossard scored the first goal in the 37th minute and Mbwana Samata added the second on 71 minutes.

In the other Group I match, Besiktas beat Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 3-1 at home.