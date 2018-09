Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu was a second half substitute for Turkish side Akhisarspor in the 1-0 defeat to FC Krasnodar in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Manu replaced Adrien Regattin on the hour mark but could not help his side cancel out a first half goal conceded.

Viktor Claesson scored the only goal for the Russian side in the 26th minute.

Manu played in the Europa League with Dutch side Feyenoord.