European clubs could demand immediate return of their Ghana players

Ghanaian players called up for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Sierra Leone could be recall by their respective clubs following the cancellation of the game.

On Tuesday, CAF released a statement on the cancellation of the game due to the Sierra Leonean Football Association (SLFA), failure to meet conditions stipulated by FIFA’s decision to suspend the federation.

The Black Stars have therefore decided to play Asante Kotoko in a friendly on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

But with the players released by their respective clubs for the qualifiers and not a friendly, they are likely to be called by their respective clubs.