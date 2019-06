Ghana winger Evans Mensah was on target for HJK Helsinki in their 1-1 stalemate with KuPS in the Finnish Premier League.

Mensah fetches the initiative HJK with a superb strike in the 57th minute of the game.

But KuPS salvaged a point in the 82nd minute courtesy Brazilian attacker Lucas Gonçalves.

Mensah lasted for 76 minutes as well as his compatriot Reuben Ayarna of KuPS.

He has scored 3 goals in his 7 games for HJK in the ongoing campaign.