Evelyn Badu: The future is bright for Black Queens

Black Queens forward Evelyn Badu remains optimistic about the team's prospects despite missing out on qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Following the team's 3-3 draw with the Copper Queens of Zambia on Wednesday, which resulted in a 4-3 aggregate loss in the third qualifying round tie, Badu took to social media to express gratitude to Ghanaians for their support.

She believes that better days lie ahead for the Black Queens.

"The future is bright," she said. "Thanks for the wonderful support."

The team is expected to return to Ghana on Thursday before players dispersate to their respective clubs.

Their focus will then shift to the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place later this year in Morocco.