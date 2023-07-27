"Even the government is using family members to run the country"- Charles Taylor fires back at Kurt Okraku's critics

Former Ghana midfielder, Charles Taylor has blasted critics of GFA boss Kurt Okraku following claims he is running the federation with family and friends.

The FA president has come under intense criticisms after a list popped up in the media, purportedly bearing the names of people working with the various national teams who are friends of Kurt Okraku.

Taylor rubbished the list, citing an example with the current government of Ghana.

“People sometimes say he has brought in his family members to govern the FA,” he told Adom FM.

“Even the government of Ghana is using some family members to govern some parts of the government. The work is all about if the person can deliver. If the Black Stars lose a game, the coaches should be blamed and not Kurt,' he added.

The ex-Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player believes Kurt Okraku is on the right track as he calls for support for the FA boss.

“Kurt Okraku is someone who understands football. We don’t have patience most of the time to wait and observe what’s happening. There is no one who just wakes up and progresses, it’s a gradual process. If you look at Kurt now, he is determined and he is doing something different,” he said.

“We need to give him our support. When he does something and it succeeds, he does it for Ghana. It will not be for his house."