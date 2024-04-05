"Everything we do is for our parents"- Inaki Williams opens up on early life struggles

Ghana forward, Inaki Williams, has disclosed that he and his brother, Nico Williams, work hard to ensure their parents get the best of life following their early struggles in Spain.

Inaki's parents migrated to Spain thirty years ago in search of a better life, having left Ghana on foot through the Sahara desert to Melilla.

According to Inaki, his parents suffered a lot to give them the life they are enjoying and it is time to repay them following their success in football.

"We had to suffer a lot," he told the BBC. "Thanks to God we are all here together now, living a really good life. My parents are getting to watch their sons prosper, which is why they came here. Everything we do is for our parents."

Inaki, whose mother was pregnant when she and her husband embarked on the journey to Spain, was born in the Basque region of Spain.

Eight years later, his younger brother Nico Williams was also born in the same region, with both growing up to represent Athletic Bilbao.