Ex-Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan wins first title with US side Maryland Bobcats FC

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has won his first title with US-based side Maryland Bobcats FC.

Maryland Bobcats FC defeated Nova FC 5-2 in the 2022 Nisa Independent Cup to be crowned Mid-Atlantic winners.

“One 🏆 Of Two Trophies For The Season Secured ✅.Good Game To Prepare The Busy Month Of August 💯💪🏿.Now Time To Focus Of The Championship Play-Offs Spot 🙏🏼💯💪🏿🔥 #OneTeam #Bobcats ❤️🇬🇭🇺🇸“, Felix Annan indicated in a post.

One 🏆 Of Two Trophies For The Season Secured ✅.Good Game To Prepare The Busy Month Of August 💯💪🏿.Now Time To Focus Of The Championship Play-Offs Spot 🙏🏼💯💪🏿🔥 #OneTeam #Bobcats ❤️🇬🇭🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/y2gbqgOM2t — Felix Annan (@van_felix12) July 31, 2022

Annan made eight appearances for Maryland Bobcats.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract with the lower division side in January this year.

He had spent more than a decade at Kotoko where he won three Ghana Premier League titles and FA Cup two times.