Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ex-Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan wins first title with US side Maryland Bobcats FC

Published on: 01 August 2022
Ex-Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan wins first title with US side Maryland Bobcats FC

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has won his first title with US-based side Maryland Bobcats FC.

Maryland Bobcats FC defeated Nova FC 5-2 in the 2022 Nisa Independent Cup to be crowned  Mid-Atlantic winners.

“One 🏆 Of Two Trophies For The Season Secured ✅.Good Game To Prepare The Busy Month Of August 💯💪🏿.Now Time To Focus Of The Championship Play-Offs Spot 🙏🏼💯💪🏿🔥 #OneTeam  #Bobcats ❤️🇬🇭🇺🇸“, Felix Annan indicated in a post.

 

Annan made eight appearances for Maryland Bobcats.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract with the lower division side in January this year.

He had spent more than a decade at Kotoko where he won three Ghana Premier League titles and FA Cup two times.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more