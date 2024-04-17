Ex-Asante Kotoko striker Etouga Mbella urges supporters to remain calm

Former Asante Kotoko striker Franck Etouga Mbella has appealed for calm among the supporters amidst the club's poor performance in the Ghana Premier League.

Mbella acknowledged the current challenging situation but emphasized the importance of supporters remaining composed and standing by the team.

"The situation now normally happens because this is football. And sometimes it can be good, but now is a bad time, so I just want all the supporters to stay calm, and I beg them not to neglect the team, because this team is one of the best in Africa, and it will never, ever go down," Mbella expressed.

The Cameroonian striker made these remarks following an incident where fans chased coach Prosper Ogum from the training grounds on Tuesday.

Kotoko have only managed one victory in their last eight Ghana Premier League matches, suffering six defeats in the process.

With the team perilously close to the relegation zone, calls for coach Prosper Ogum, who previously led Kotoko to a league title, to resign have intensified.

Kotoko are set to face league leaders Samartex this weekend, hoping to turn their fortunes around.