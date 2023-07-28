Ex-Ashantigold forward Opoku Agyemang reveals how GFA denied him move to Serbia over match-fixing scandal

Former Ashantigold striker, Isaac Opoku Agyemang has revealed that the decision by the GFA to ban players allegedly involved in the match-fixing scandal against Inter Allies affected his career.

The player had the opportunity to join Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade in 2021 but the federation refused to release his International Transfer Certificate leading to the collapse of the move.

After several months of investigation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Opoku Agyemang and twenty other players who were banned have seen the decision against them upheld.

Agyemang painfully disclosed that the outcome of CAS's finding leaves him in sadness after his dream move was ended by the FA.

“It is good we have been exonerated but it is not a good news for me," he told Oyerepa FM.

"In 2021,I had a foreign deal in Serbia and signed for Partizan Belgrade but the GFA refused to release my ITC.The deal would have fetched me $5,000 a month as salary," he added.

Opoku Agyemang played for Ghana Premier League side Samartex last season.