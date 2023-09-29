Ex-AshantiGold striker Yaw Annor bags Man of The Match award in Ismaily victory over Al Ittihad

Former AshantiGold striker Yaw Annor was named Man of The Match after a remarkable performance for Ismaily SC as they secured a 3-1 victory over Al Ittihad in the Egyptian Premier League.

Annor played the full game and played a crucial role in Ismaily's impressive 3-1 victory during the second round of matches.

The game started with Ismaily taking an early lead through a goal by Hamdi Nagguez just seven minutes in. However, Al Ittihad quickly equalised when Mabululu scored in the 30th minute. Just before halftime, Abdel Rahman Magdi found the net, giving Ismaily the lead at the break.

Annor, known for his goal-scoring abilities, sealed the win for Ismaily with a well-executed goal six minutes into the second half.

The Togolese-born Ghanaian striker earned recognition for his efforts in the game as he was named the Man of The Match award.

Yaw Annor, after a successful stint with Ashantigold where he matched Ishmael Addo's record of 22 goals in a Ghana Premier League season, made a notable move to Ismaily SC.

His impressive start to the season indicates he may become a key player in Ismaily's quest for success in the Egyptian Premier League.