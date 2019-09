Former Asante Kotoko SC and Ashanti Gold SC forward Sadick Adams has joined Lebanese top-flight side Shabab El-Bourj, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Adams terminated his contract with the Miners about a month ago after he was not registered for the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Atletico Madrid youth star made his debut for his new club on Saturday when they played Tadamon Sour SC in the 2019/2020 season opener.

Adams has previously played in Tunisia and Serbia.

By Nuhu Adams