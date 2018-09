Lebanese side Al Shabab Al-Arabi have signed Ghanaian forward Frederick Owusu Addae for an undisclosed period, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Addae joined Berekum Chelsea from Nigerian side Rivers United FC on a short spell.

The 30 year-old managed to score a goal and made three assists in 13 appearances for the Blues in the first half of the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season.

