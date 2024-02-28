Ex-Black Stars player Anthony Baffoe commends Black Queens despite Olympic qualification setback

Former Black Stars player Anthony Baffoe has lauded the Black Queens for their resilient performance in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, despite falling short of reaching the final round of qualifiers.

In a thrilling encounter on Wednesday, the Ghana women’s national team faced off against the Copper Queens of Zambia in the second leg of the third-round tie.

The match concluded with an exciting 3-3 draw, but Zambia advanced to the final round with a 4-3 aggregate win, having secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Accra.

While the Black Queens' Olympic journey ends here, Anthony Baffoe expressed pride in their efforts and encouraged the team to persevere and progress.

In a supportive post on X, Baffoe stated, "Dear Black Queens....I Salute you and we are proud of you...You never gave up. Keep going and growing together." The sentiment reflects the admiration and respect for the team's fighting spirit, showcasing sportsmanship even in the face of the qualification setback.

With their focus now shifting to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they have successfully qualified, the Black Queens aim to build on their recent performances and make a strong impact on the continental stage.