Ex-deputy Sports Minister O.B Amoah regrets Kotoko’s decision to pull out of Special Competition

Former deputy Minister for Youth and Sports O.B. Amoah has expressed disappointment over Asante Kotoko’s decision to pull out of the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors have officially pulled out from the Special Competition semifinal clash against bitterest adversaries Hearts of Oak.

According to the Kumasi-based outfit, the decision to pull out of the competition, was due to the conduct of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC), adding that they had been disrespected by the GFA.

But during an interview with Happy FM, the former deputy Sports Minister said, he was scandalised by the decision of Charles Akonnor’s side - stating that the problem can be solved amicably without one pulling out of the competition.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea for Kotoko to pull out of the competition, I was surprised when I saw the news in the media that Kotoko has pulled out. They must be in the competition no matter what, the situation is it can be solved amicably.”

”I don’t agree with them especially when we are trying hard to normalise football in the country,” Mr. Amoah intimated on Happy FM.

Hearts of Oak have been given walk-over hence have qualified for the finals of the maiden competition.