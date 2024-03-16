Ex-Fulham capo John Paintsil joins Ghana Black Stars backroom team

Former Fulham and West Ham United defender John Paintsil has been named as part of the Black Stars backroom staff.

The former Ghana full-back had been out of the game since leaving South African side Kaizer Chiefs in 2016.

The 42-year-old made 89 appearances for the Black Stars over a 12-year period, winning a Bronze medal with the team in 2008.

John, who holds a CAF Licence B, joined the Kaizer Chiefs coaching team as assistant right after hanging up his boots at the club.

On Friday, Paintsil was appointed as one of the backroom team for new coach Otto Addo.

He is joined by Joseph Laumann and Fatawu as assistant coaches.

Painstil played for Fulham, West Ham United, and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa before hanging his boots after featuring in two FIFA World Cup tournaments for Ghana.

