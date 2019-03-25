Ex-Fulham defender John Paintsil buys Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars

Ex-Fulham defender John Painstil and his team of investors have completed the takeover of Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars, the retired Ghana international has confirmed.

In January this year, media reports, claimed the former Ghana Premier League champions had been sold for US$ 3m.

But the Wa-based quickly released a statement to rebuff the sale of the club to any interest group.

Paintsil has now confirmed the deal has been sealed and will take charge of the Northern Blues.

The former West Ham and Maritzburg United right back currently owns a Division Two side JohnJu FC.