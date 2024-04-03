Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan backs young talent Jerry Afriyie to succeed

Former Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan has showered praise on the promising talent of Jerry Afriyie, expressing confidence in his potential to excel in the sport.

The Thought FC youngster showcased his exceptional skills during the 2023 African Games, playing a pivotal role in Ghana's U-20 team's triumph. His standout moment came with a crucial goal in the final against Uganda, securing the gold medal for his team and earning widespread acclaim.

Gyan, speaking to Asempa FM, lauded Afriyie's abilities, highlighting his technical prowess and commendable work ethic. Despite his young age and some areas for improvement, Gyan expressed confidence in Afriyie's talent and predicted a bright future for him with proper guidance and training.

"Jerry Afriyie is a very good player," remarked Gyan. "Technically, he is good and he is a workaholic too. Despite a bit of inexperience in his movement off the ball, he is still very good."

Gyan's endorsement carries significant weight, given his decorated career with the Black Stars and his status as Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer. His acknowledgment of Afriyie's potential further solidifies the young player's standing in the footballing community.

With Afriyie poised to continue his development and build upon his success at the African Games, Gyan's words of encouragement serve as a motivating factor for the budding talent.