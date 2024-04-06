Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan highlights UAE stint as career peak

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has affirmed that his most remarkable footballing years were spent in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly with Al Ain.

Gyan's unexpected move to Al Ain from Sunderland in 2011 raised eyebrows, considering his global stature following his pivotal role in Ghana's 2010 World Cup campaign.

However, his time with Al Ain proved to be transformative, with the initial loan deal turning permanent after just a season.

During his tenure, Gyan showcased remarkable prowess, netting an impressive 95 goals in 83 appearances for Al Ain. In a recent interview on GTV's Breakfast Show, Gyan emphasised that his peak performance and fondest memories were rooted in his time in the UAE.

Reflecting on his experience, Gyan noted, "People thought my career was over when I went there. But when I came to the national team, my international record was much better than it was in Europe."

He elaborated on the supportive environment in the UAE, stating, "They did everything for me. They put you in a house, fully furnished, a nine-bedroom house; they will say go and play football; score for us."

Despite having played in various countries across Europe and Asia, Gyan singled out the UAE as the location where he felt most at home and achieved his peak performance.

The former Black Stars striker, who retired from professional football in June 2023, leaves behind a legacy as Ghana's leading goal scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances. Additionally, his six goals in the FIFA World Cup make him the top African scorer in the tournament's history.