Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan open to serving as running mate to Bawumia

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has voiced his preparedness to serve as running mate to NPP flagbearer Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia if given the opportunity.

In an interview with Onua TV, Gyan stated, "Honour is something everybody likes. I won't reject it, but I know that's big," in response to the possibility of assuming the role.

While acknowledging the hypothetical nature of the question, Gyan emphasised his dedication to utilizing his accumulated experience and knowledge from years in football for the advancement of Ghana’s sports sector.

Gyan, the nation’s record goal scorer, currently chairs the Sports Sub-Committee of the Vice President's Manifesto Committee.

He is committed to contributing to the formulation of strategic sports policies for the NPP flagbearer, aimed at enhancing the country's sports sector, should Bawumia be elected as President in the December presidential election.