Ex-Ghana captain John Mensah wants support for Chris Hughton

Former Black Stars captain John Mensah has called for support for newly appointed Ghana coach Chris Hughton.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United coach has been appointed by the Ghana Football Association to succeed Otto Addo whose short-term contract ended after the Black Stars group stage elimination from the 2022 World Cup.

The 63-year-old was part of the technical team but served in the capacity as a technical advisor.

Hughton who is yet to be officially unveiled to the public has already started work as he was at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to watch Thomas Partey and Antoine Semenyo in action when Arsenal hosted Bournemouth in the Premier League.

According to John Mensah, supporting Chris Hughton will be a catalyst to his success and has urged all Ghanaians to rally behind him.

“Let’s support Chris Hughton wholeheartedly”, he said in an interview monitored by The Finder.

"Chris is in to do an excellent job and want success for the Black Stars so we should support him so that he won't feel bad. Our support as a nation will boost him to make rightful decisions and make the nation proud once again.

"There's no time again than to throw our full support for Hughton to build a formidable team that can compete”.

"It is time as Ghanaians to support Black Stars wholeheartedly and put everything aside ahead of the qualifiers”, he added.

Chris Hughton first game in charge of the Black Stars will be against Angola later this month in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.