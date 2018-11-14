Ex-Ghana defender John Painstil urges Ghanaians to cease creation of tension between Ayews and Kwadwo Asamoah

Former Black Stars defender John Painstil has called on Ghanaians to stop fabricating stories of a rift between the Ayew brothers and Kwadwo Asamoah.

According to the ex-Fulham player, the Ayews and Kwadwo Asamoah have a very good relationship and has urged football loving fans to desists from manufacturing tension for the Black Stars players.

''It’s high time Ghanaians understood football isn’t about hatred. Even opposition players exchange pleasantries after games. One cannot claim Asamoah has excused himself because of the Ayews, he is a very discipline guy and loves everyone, and he creates jokes more than any player in camp,'' Painstil told KUMASI FM 104.1MHZ.

He continued: ''The Ayew brothers on the other hand are very friendly contrary to the perception in the public domain. Stop creating tension between them because there is no fight in camp. In my twelve years in camp.

''I never experienced black magic (juju) within the players. These players have children and it affect them in school when they hear people talk about the non-existing tension between their fathers, they grow with hatred for each other.

''The national team gives opportunity to Ghanaians who wants to seek greener pastures so the most important thing is praying for the team’s progress rather than dwelling on negativity.''