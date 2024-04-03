Ex-Ghana forward Baffour Gyan confident Black Stars will be back to its best

Former Ghana forward, Baffour Gyan, believes the Black Stars is currently at a rebuilding stage following struggles at international competitions in recent times.

The Black Stars have failed to go beyond the group stage of the last two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and were also booted after the first round at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to Gyan, who is the elder brother to legendary striker Asamoah Gyan, the team needs time to be back at its best.

"The Black Stars are in a rebuilding process and it is the hope of every Ghanaian that it goes well. They are putting things together. We are wishing it goes well and I believe it will," he told Joy Sports.

The Black Stars are winless in 2024 after a poor show at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year in Ivory Coast.

The team failed to win a game in March's international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria.

Gyan made 25 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring three goals for the Ghana national team.