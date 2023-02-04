Ex-Ghana forward Razak Pimpong donates footballs to Accra Great Olympics 

Former Ghana international Razak Pimpong has donated footballs to his former club Accra Great Olympics.

The donation was made on behalf of the player by his representatives at the team's training grounds on Friday at the La Town Park.

"Our former player, “Razak Pimpong” donates sets of football to the club at the training grounds yesterday".

"Donations was done by his senior brother and some friends".

"We say Thank you to the Son of the Dade Family", the club shared in a post.

Razak Pimpong was part of Ghana's 2006 World Cup squad in Germany.

He made three appearances at the World Cup.

The 40-year-old announced his retirement after the 2013/14 season.