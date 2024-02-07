Ex-Ghana international Charles Taylor says he will never be a coach

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has firmly declined any potential coaching role with the Black Stars, emphasising his dedication to scouting endeavors instead.

Taylor expressed his commitment to identifying capable leaders for the national team, aiming to contribute to the success of the Black Stars through talent scouting.

This development follows the Ghana Football Association's quest to appoint a new coach after the dismissal of Chris Hughton, who oversaw Ghana's disappointing exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

With over 600 coaches applying for the vacant coaching position, the GFA set a deadline of February 2, 2024, for applications.

In an interview with Peace FM, Taylor clarified, "I will never be a coach; what I do is scout for players, and I am able to identify good players. That is my job; I have not told anybody I want to be a coach."

He further explained his focus on scouting by stating, "I am doing scouting; this boy knows how to play football. If you bring him, you will see that he is a good player. So, if you get good coaches and you introduce a player that he is good, the coach will see that truly he is a good player that will help. I haven't told anybody I want the GFA or Black Stars job; I am rather fighting for people I know will be able to do the job because we want Black Stars to do well."

Additionally, Taylor suggested that Ghana consider former footballers like Michael Essien and Laryea Kingston for coaching roles within the national team.