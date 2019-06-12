Ex-Ghana youth defender Bright Addae inches closer to Juve Stabia switch

Former Ghana youth defender Bright Addae is on the verge of joining newly-promoted Serie B side Juve Stabia in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Addae, who is a free agent is expected to complete a deal with with the Wasps in the coming days after turning the offer to extend his contract with Ascoli Calcio.

According to reports, the 26-year-old is in advanced negotiations with the newly-promoted outfit over a possible transfer.

Addae has spent five seasons at Ascoli, making 155 appearances and tallying 8 goals.

He was a member of the Ghana U20 squad that won the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup held in Egypt