Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku blames MD Mark Noonan for player exodus

Hearts of Oak players are departing the club because of the bumper salary Mark Noonan takes home at the end of every month, according to former captain of the club Amankwah Mireku.

The Phobians have been losing key players to clubs in recent times with Patrick Razak being the the latest player to depart the club after signing a two-year deal with Guinean giants Horoya AC.

During an interview with OTEC FM, Mireku lamented on the current happenings in the club saddens him, claiming that it’s due Mark Noonan’s poor management style.

"The player of Hearts of Oak are leaving because they are agitated about the money given to Mark Noonan every month," he told OTEC FM.