Ex-Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom backs Kotoko to win Ghana Premier League

Former Asante Kotoko defender Samuel Inkoom has expressed confidence in the club's ability to win the current season's Ghana Premier League.

Inkoom, who won the league with Kotoko in 2008, praised the team's recent performance, particularly their 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak. The Porcupine Warriors as a result are four points adrift of leaders Aduana FC.

"I think they are on course, they played a good game against Hearts of Oak and I hope they will continue like that," Inkoom said. "I think everything was perfect, they were tactically disciplined on the pitch, they took their chances and at the end of the day they have won."

Inkoom believes that Kotoko has what it takes to win the league title if they remain focused. "Playing Hearts of Oak is a different atmosphere, different environment and you can see everybody is happy when they win. I believe they can win the trophy if they stay focused," he added.

Inkoom has had experience playing for both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, two of the biggest clubs in Ghana. He played for Kotoko between 2008 and 2009 before leaving for other opportunities.

He later returned to Ghana and played for Hearts of Oak last season, but left the club before the start of the current season.