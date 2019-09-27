Ex-Hearts of Oak duo feature as Petro Atletico reach CAF Champions Group stage in 18 years

Ghanaian duo Inusah Musah and Isaac Mensah have reached the Group stage of 2019/2020 CAF Champions League with Petro Atletico.

The Angolan giants travelled to Uganda to hold KCCA FC to a 1-1 draw on Friday to advance on the away-goals rule after a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

The first leg ended 0-0 a fortnight ago in Luanda.

The former Hearts of Oak stars were all handed starts in Kampala.

Petro Atletico are into the Group stage of Africa's biggest club competition for the first time in 18 years.

The last time they went this far was in 2001.

By Nuhu Adams