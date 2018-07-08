Ex-Hearts of Oak management member Aziz Futa elected NPP's Nasara Coordinator

Former Management member of Hearts of Oak Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa has been elected the Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The charismatic former football official polled 2-1 votes to beat his closest challenger Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu who polled 123 votes at the NPP's National Delegates Conference held at the Koforidua Technical University.

It's massive reward for the former football official who has risen through the ranks of the party.

He has prioritized the Ayawaso East Constituency and the Asawase Constituency which has predominantly voted for the opposing National Democratic Party.

NASARA is the Zongo Wing of the NPP with a primary role of mobilizing members for the party within the Zongo Communities of the country.

The NPP in January 2018 amended its constitution to make the NASARA position an official and special organ of the party.

Hitherto, NASARA was a branch of the party, but it has now been elevated to the national level and has officers at the regional and constituency level.

The National Nasara Coordinator is also expected to serve as a coordinator for the Zongo Development Fund which was approved by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in January 2018.

About 6,000 delegates of the party gathered at the campus of the Koforidua Technical University for the election.

The other 13 contestants had the following results: