Ex-Kotoko captain Emmanuel Gyamfi backs coach Prosper Ogum despite fan criticism

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Emmanuel Gyamfi, has come to the defence of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum amidst the club's struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

Currently sitting in 11th place on the league table, Kotoko's recent form has been disappointing, with only one point earned in their last seven matches.

This downturn has sparked frustration among fans, leading to calls for Ogum's dismissal, as evidenced by their disruption of the team's training session on Tuesday.

However, Gyamfi has voiced his support for Ogum, citing the coach's past success with the team. Ogum led Kotoko to victory in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, demonstrating his coaching abilities.

"Whoever says the coach isn’t good is a liar. I’ve met him before at the local Black Stars camp, I worked with him at Kotoko for a short period before my departure and I know how he likes his team to play.

“Even after all, he won the league title in his first season with Asante Kotoko," Gyamfi told Ghanasportspage.com.

"His performance was appealing to the football world. That’s why people were clamouring for his second coming to help the club.

As Kotoko prepare to face league leaders FC Samartex in their upcoming match, Gyamfi's endorsement provides a boost of morale for the team amid their challenging period.