Ex-Kotoko forward Francis Akwafo voices concerns over team's title prospects in 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Former Asante Kotoko forward Francis Akwafo has expressed skepticism about the club's chances of clinching the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.

The Ghanaian football giants have been struggling this season, securing only ten points out of a possible 27 in the first nine games, currently occupying the 14th position in the league standings with 2 wins, 4 draws, and 3 losses.

Akwafo, a revered figure in the club's history, highlighted the need for a change in player attitudes to turn the team's fortunes around.

He urged fans to exercise patience and called for engagement with the players to provide the necessary motivation.

"I will plead with the fans to exercise patience. We have to engage the players, and motivate them to turn things around. We cannot win the league if we continue to play this way," Akwafo emphasised.

Asante Kotoko face a challenging away match against Samartex in the upcoming Ghana Premier League matchday 10 on Sunday.

The team will be looking to bounce back and improve their standing in the league, but Akwafo's concerns raise questions about the current state of the squad's readiness to compete for the coveted league title.