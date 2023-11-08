Ex-Kotoko player Ernest Boateng bemoans lack of leadership in current team

Former Asante Kotoko player, Ernest Boateng says the current team lacks a leader who will bring the other players to order on the pitch.

Boateng’s comments come in the wake of Kotoko’s tepid display this season. The Porcupine Warriors occupy 14th position on the league standings after nine games. They have won 2, drawn 4 and lost 3 of those matches.

Boateng recalls how other senior members of the team in his playing days would ensure they kept their shape and focus on the field.

He told Kessben Sports: “There is no leader in the team. In every team, besides the coach and captain there is always a player who controls the boys on the pitch. When we met Frimpong Manso and Ampiah checked on us to ensure that we created problems for our opponents.

“Not everything will be done by the coach. They are just playing with no leadership on the pitch.”

By Suleman Asante