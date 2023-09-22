Ex- Kotoko player Umar Bashiru highlights physicality as key difference between GPL and Ethiopia Premier League

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Umar Bashiru has provided insights into the distinctions between the Ghana and Ethiopia Premier Leagues, emphasising that the Ghanaian league is more physically demanding, which contributes to its toughness.

The 26-year-old player made a noteworthy impact at Ethiopia's Insurance FC in 2022, and due to his strong performances, he has made a move to Commercial Bank Ethiopia SA, a newly-promoted Premier League team.

Bashiru shared his observations during an interview with Radio Gold Sports.

“The Ethiopian league is also very competitive because of the monetary aspect and the players they bring in this league, it has made it very competitive.

“And you know in Ethiopia, they base their style of play more on the technical aspect. Most of the teams rely on possession-based football.

“But if you look at our Ghana league, it’s a bit physical and Ghana we base our style more on the physical aspect than the technical aspect.

“So I can say that is the difference and that’s what makes the Ghana Premier League very tough.”

The former WAFA player joined Karela United in 2020 before securing a move to the Ethiopian league two years later.