Ex-Kotoko star Michael Akuffo wants psychological support for struggling players

Former Asante Kotoko captain Michael Akuffo has emphasised the need for the club to provide psychological support to their players amid their recent poor performance in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors have endured a seven-game winless streak, during which they have suffered six defeats, plunging them from title contenders to near the relegation zone with only eight matches remaining in the league.

While some attribute the team's struggles to the players' capabilities, Akuffo believes there's more to it, suggesting the implementation of psychological assistance.

He stated, "The game is changing, and clubs must adjust. We need to change our mode of doing things, especially big clubs like Kotoko. They need a psychologist working behind the scenes."

Highlighting the role of senior players like Felix Annan in leading the team through tough times, Akuffo stressed the importance of collective effort from the players to reverse the team's fortunes.

"Danlad, as the senior player and captain, needs to gather the boys and let them know they need to get out of this situation. If the pressure is on the coach, the same pressure is on the players," he added.

Akuffo urged the players to elevate their performance levels, emphasizing that they hold the key to turning around both the team's situation and that of the coach.

As Kotoko seeks to break their winless streak, they face a challenging fixture against league leaders Samartex in their upcoming game.