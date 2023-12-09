Ex-Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe offers valuable advice ahead of Super Clash againt Hearts of Oak

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated "Super Clash" between arch-rivals Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has offered crucial advice to players of his former club, emphasising the need for unwavering mental resilience in the face of what is expected to be a fiercely contested battle.

The historic clash between these football giants is set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with Hearts of Oak playing host and aiming to assert dominance over their perennial adversaries.

In a passionate message, Eric Bekoe highlighted the unique nature of the Kotoko-Hearts encounter, stating, "This is a match that can make you and a match that can unmake you, and you will feel like you don't have to play football again." Speaking to Ghana FA Communications, he emphasised the importance of players psyching themselves well for this "El Classico" of Ghanaian football.

As both the Phobians and the Porcupine Warriors harbour ambitions of climbing the league table, the stage is set for a spectacle that goes beyond mere competition. Fans across the nation are eagerly anticipating a clash of titanic proportions that will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come.

Asante Kotoko occupy the seventh spot in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League table with 19 points while Hearts of Oak follow with 16 points in the eighth position after 13 matches.