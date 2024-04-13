Ex-Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe points to scouting issues as key factor in club's struggles

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has weighed in on the club's recent downturn in form, attributing their struggles to inappropriate scouting of players.

With only one victory in their last eight matches of the Ghana Premier League's second round, Kotoko find themselves in 10th place on the league table.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Bekoe highlighted the importance of acquiring elite players to bolster the squad and achieve desired outcomes.

He expressed concerns about the immaturity of many players at the club, except for Justice Blay, and stressed the need for improvement in the scouting system.

"They did not have much success with the scouting system at Kotoko, nearly every player, with the exception of Justice Blay, is immature, and they are in the right place at the wrong time. To achieve the desired outcomes, Kotoko needs to go out and acquire more elite players."

Despite Kotoko's challenges, Bekoe urged patience with coach Prosper Ogum, likening him to Arsene Wenger in his ability to develop players over time.

He emphasized the importance of allowing Ogum the opportunity to turn things around, rather than making hasty decisions regarding the coaching staff.

"Prosper steps in to help those who are there now, as they will need time to grow. Prosper needs time to turn things around because, like Arsene Wenger, he develops players."

"Right now, supporters should remain composed and cheer on the team in the hopes that they will be seated more comfortably,'' he added.

As Kotoko prepare for upcoming matches against Dreams FC, Samartex, and Medeama, Bekoe urged supporters to remain composed and continue rallying behind the team in hopes of a turnaround.