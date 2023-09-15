GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 15 September 2023
Ex-Kotoko striker Ibrahim Osman opens up on neglect from former CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah after suffering ACL injury

Ibrahim Osman, a former striker of Asante Kotoko, has revealed that former CEO of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah cut any means of communication between him and his former boss after suffering an ACL injury. 

Osman picked up an injury while on loan at King Faisal, but after scans showed that he has torn his anterior cruciate ligament, both clubs failed to continue his treatment.

A frustrated Osman tried to reach out to Mr Amponsah but he was eventually blocked by the ex-GFA aspirant.

“I contacted Nana Yaw Amponsah after the results came in and told him about the situation and he told me the club was about to leave for pre-season in Sudan and he will know what to do when they return,” Osman told Sahara Football.

“When they returned, I reminded him of the situation and told him to alert the club to help me but he told me that ‘pressure was on him’. He didn’t give me an explanation whenever I contacted him until one day, he blocked me.”

He continued: “Everyone at the club (Asante Kotoko) knows what I am going through. Everyone; Emmanuel Dasoberi and the others, they are all aware and they decided not to help and I don’t know why.

“Frankly speaking, I need help badly because I have no one. People Think I have travelled out of the country but I am in my house, I didn’t go anywhere.”

The condition of Osman came to the fore after former Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu's photos of being seriously sick went viral.

Just a day before that, Legon Cities goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey died from illnes.

