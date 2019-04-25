Ex-Leeds United star Noel Whelan claims Caleb Ekuban not good enough to play for club

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes striker Caleb Ekuban lacks the requisite qualities to play for the Championship club.

The Italian-born struggled to make an impression at Elland Road when he moved in 2017 on a four-year deal.

He managed to score just one goal in 20 league appearances.

But the 25-year-old has been revived on-loan at Trabzonspor where he has scored eight goals in all competitions.

Whelan is still not convinced the Ghana international has what takes to play for the club.

''He's not good enough to play for Leeds, we saw that last season," Whelan claimed, as reported by Vital Leeds.

''He is surplus to requirements as we need a better quality of player.

''We don’t need him and I’m sure we will be pleased to get him off the wage bill.''