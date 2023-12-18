Ex-Medeama star Kwasi Donsu's penalty seals Sirens' first victory in 10 games against Gudja in Maltese Topflight

Former Medeama captain Kwasi Donsu secured Sirens their initial victory in 10 games by converting a penalty against Gudja in the Maltese topflight league on Saturday.

In a significant triumph for the relegation-threatened side, they clinched their first away win at the Centenary Stadium.

Abou Toure initiated the scoring for Gudja in the 27th minute, granting the home team a 1-0 lead at halftime.

After the break, Daniel Agius leveled the playing field for Sirens in the 53rd minute.

Sirens earned a penalty in the 67th minute, which the Ghanaian midfielder expertly converted in the 68th minute.

The visiting team successfully defended their slender lead, securing their inaugural win of the season.

Sirens currently boasts eight players registered in their first-team lineup for the ongoing campaign.