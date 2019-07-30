EXCLUSIVE: AC Fiorentina to snap up Kevin-Prince Boateng for €1 million

AC Fiorentina are on the brink on signing US Sassuolo forward Kevin-Prince Boateng for €1 million, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Ghana forward had been approached by German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, but decided to stay in Italy so he could work on reconciling with wife Melissa Satta.

The 33-year-old had been linked with Turkish side Besiktas and Serie A outfit Parma after returning from a six-month loan spell with Barcelona.

However, reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com suggest that Fiorentina have stolen a march on his other suitors after finalizing agreement with Sassuolo in Monday.

The Neroverdi will receive €1 million as transfer fee, having picked up Boateng as a free agent last year.

The former AC Milan ace is now set to sign a two-year contract with the Viola.

Boateng is expected to undergo a routine medical test in the next 24 hours ahead of the potential switch.