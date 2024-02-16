EXCLUSIVE: Aduana Stars striker Isaac Mintah to complete transfer to Libyan giants Al Ahli Tripoli on Saturday

Aduana Stars striker Isaac Mintah is closing in on a transfer move to Libyan giants Al Ahli Tripoli, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The 25-year-old will leave Ghana for Libya on Saturday to undergo his medical examination before completing his move on the same day if he passes.

Al Ahli reached an agreement with Aduana a few days ago over a lucrative amount to lure the striker, which remains undisclosed per our sources.

Mintah has been lethal in the Ghana Premier League this campaign, having netted 9 goals and provided three assists in 11 matches to lead the top scoring chart after the first round.

The highly rated player has scored 17 goals in 38 appearances in the Ghanaian top division since joining Aduana from the lower division side New Edubiase United FC in August 2022.

Mintah missed out on a place in Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire due to an injury he was nursing during the time of the invitation.

He will become the third player from the Ghana Premiership to move to the Libyan League in the 2023-24 season after Richard Boadu and Jonathan Sowah.

By: Nuhu Adams