EXCLUSIVE: Anderlecht set to sell midfielder Francis Amuzu

Belgian giants Anderlecht are set to sell Ghanaian midfielder Francis Amuzu in the January transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 20-year old has struggled to make a mark this season, having lost form and plagued with injuries.

GHANAsoccernet.com can disclose the former Belgium champions will part with the player for 4 million Euros.

The struggling Belgian outfit are looking for money to bring in big names after a terrible start to the campaign and will have to do with their fringe players.

Amuzu is high on the list of players to be transferred to keep the books balanced and acquire some of the best players in Belgium and overseas.

The Ghanaian born Belgium youth player recently extended his contract to 2022 but it looks like he won't end his time at the club.

He has played ten games and assisted a goal this season.