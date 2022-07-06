EXCLUSIVE: AshantiGold talisman Yaw Annor seals move to Egyptian club Ismaily

Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily SC have reached an agreement with AshantiGold SC for the services of talisman Yaw Annor following a devastating campaign in the Ghana Premier League.

GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm that negotiations between the two clubs have concluded successfully with little details left for the deal to completed.

AshantiGold will receive around US$200,000 from the sale of Annor to Ismaily who have been keen on adding the prolific footballer to their squad.

The 24-year-old has already left the shores of Ghana to the Maghrebian country to undergo his medical examination and subsequently seal his move.

Annor had a terrifying campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight this season after finishing as top scorer with 22 goals equalling a long standing record.

He is now joint-record holder with Hearts of Oak great Ishmael Addo as the players to score highest number of goals in a single since the Ghana League turned professional.

The former Bechem United star scored twice on the final day against Bibiani Goldstars to beat Cameroonian striker Franck Mbella Etouga to land the goal king award.

Annor has previously played in Spain for CF Fuenlabrada and Burgos CF after guiding Bechem to first ever laurel in 2015 when his two goals won them them the Ghana FA Cup.

He was recently voted as the Best Homebased Footballer at the Ghana Football Awards.