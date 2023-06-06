EXCLUSIVE: Bernard Mensah in talks with two Arabian clubs after leaving Kayserispor

Former Ghana internationa, Bernard Mensah is in talks with two clubs from the Gulf after departing Turkish outfit Kayserispor, GHANASoccernet can exclusively report.

The 28-year-old former Atletico Madrid player left Kayserispor after four seasons on Monday, June 5, 2023.

GHANASoccernet can authoritatively report that the lanky midfielder has started negotiations with United Arab Emirates Sharjah FC and Qatari outfit Qatar SC.

Mensah will make a decision in the coming days, as he weighs his options between the two clubs.

During his time in Turkey, the midfielder won the Turkish league and the Turkish Cup while on loan at Besiktas.

Meanwhile, he made a total of 91 appearances, contributing 16 goals and 15 assists to the team's efforts.

Mensah's career soared in 2015 when he caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, beating competition from Manchester United to secure his signature from Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes for a fee of six million euros.

However, Mensah did not see much game time at Atletico Madrid and was subsequently loaned out to Getafe CF, Kasimpasa, and Vitoria Guimaraes.

Mensah is ready to embark on a new chapter in his football journey, seeking fresh opportunities and challenges.